Capital Analysts LLC Purchases 204 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 5,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,755,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWO opened at $251.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $262.12 and a 200 day moving average of $242.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 1.27. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $203.42 and a 12-month high of $273.76.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

