Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. (NYSE:ECO) Short Interest Down 6.1% in March

Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. (NYSE:ECO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 59,900 shares, a decline of 6.1% from the March 15th total of 63,800 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 55,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Okeanis Eco Tankers

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Okeanis Eco Tankers during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,250,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in Okeanis Eco Tankers during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,159,000. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in Okeanis Eco Tankers during the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Okeanis Eco Tankers in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,499,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Okeanis Eco Tankers in the 4th quarter valued at about $804,000.

Get Okeanis Eco Tankers alerts:

Okeanis Eco Tankers Price Performance

ECO stock traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $30.56. 31,002 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,199. Okeanis Eco Tankers has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $32.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.91.

Okeanis Eco Tankers Announces Dividend

Okeanis Eco Tankers ( NYSE:ECO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $91.67 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, B. Riley started coverage on Okeanis Eco Tankers in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock.

Get Our Latest Report on Okeanis Eco Tankers

About Okeanis Eco Tankers

(Get Free Report)

Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp., a tanker company, engages in the ownership, chartering and operation of oil tanker vessels worldwide. The company also provides various shipping services, such as technical support, maintenance, and insurance consulting services. It operates a fleet of six modern scrubber-fitted Suezmax tankers and eight modern scrubber-fitted VLCC tankers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Okeanis Eco Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okeanis Eco Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.