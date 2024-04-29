Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Acquires 56,451 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 175.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,706 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,451 shares during the quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $4,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA JPST traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $50.43. The stock had a trading volume of 6,206,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,854,851. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.29. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1-year low of $49.93 and a 1-year high of $50.51.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile
The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
