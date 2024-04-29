Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of at least $2.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10. The company issued revenue guidance of at least $2.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.01 billion.

QGEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Qiagen from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $49.48 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Qiagen from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Qiagen from $61.86 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $51.69.

Shares of Qiagen stock traded up $0.65 on Monday, reaching $42.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,038,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,200,949. The company has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.68. Qiagen has a 52 week low of $34.74 and a 52 week high of $47.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55. Qiagen had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 17.37%. The business had revenue of $509.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Qiagen will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

