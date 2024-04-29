Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,290 shares during the quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $3,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DLR. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 528.6% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total transaction of $494,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,224,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Trading Down 0.3 %

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

DLR traded down $0.49 during trading on Monday, hitting $142.34. 1,913,605 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,955,772. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.88. The firm has a market cap of $44.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.54. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.33 and a 1 year high of $154.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 164.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $154.00 price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.