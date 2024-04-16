Timberline Resources (CVE:TBR) Hits New 1-Year High at $0.15

Timberline Resources Co. (CVE:TBR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.14, with a volume of 4839865 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Timberline Resources Stock Up 115.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 8.18. The firm has a market cap of C$26.60 million, a PE ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.06.

Timberline Resources Company Profile

Timberline Resources Corporation explores, evaluates, acquires, and develops mineral properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's flagship property is the Eureka project, which covers an area of approximately 18,464 acres located in the southern part of the Eureka mining district, Nevada.

