Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) Short Interest Update

Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,100 shares, a decline of 6.0% from the March 15th total of 23,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.4 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of CYCN stock traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $3.18. 527 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,282. The stock has a market cap of $8.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.84. Cyclerion Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.75 and a one year high of $7.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.07.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics by 0.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 592,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics by 50.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 456,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 153,519 shares during the period. Tyndall Capital Partners L P grew its stake in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Tyndall Capital Partners L P now owns 164,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 16,717 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics by 25.9% during the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 126,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 25,937 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovering, development, and commercialization of medicines for serious central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Its lead product candidate is Zagociguat (CY6463), a CNS-penetrant, soluble guanylate cyclase (sGC) stimulator that is in Phase IIa trials for the treatment of mitochondrial encephalomyopathy, lactic acidosis, and stroke-like episodes, as well as Alzheimer's disease with vascular pathology; and Phase 1 trials diagnosed with schizophrenia in adults.

