Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. Has $465,000 Stock Position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 531 shares during the quarter. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 17,277,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,356,000 after buying an additional 314,855 shares during the period. Quadratic Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadratic Capital Management LLC now owns 14,432,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,390,000 after purchasing an additional 153,669 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 327.1% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 13,385,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,748,000 after purchasing an additional 10,251,581 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,524,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,306,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,886,000 after purchasing an additional 566,822 shares in the last quarter.

SCHP stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $51.42. 790,722 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,236,125. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.48. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.50 and a fifty-two week high of $53.83.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

