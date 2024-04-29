The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Sold by Israel Discount Bank of New York

Israel Discount Bank of New York trimmed its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Israel Discount Bank of New York’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,626,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,692,479,000 after purchasing an additional 140,488 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 35.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,311,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,271 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 6.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,483,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,085,000 after acquiring an additional 254,198 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,720,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,080,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,265,000 after purchasing an additional 51,039 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock traded down $1.06 on Monday, hitting $146.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,533,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,630,870. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.22 and a twelve month high of $250.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $146.86 and a 200-day moving average of $138.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.07.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 3.08%. The company’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 203.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Monday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.17.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

