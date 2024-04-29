Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Director Sells $719,561.22 in Stock

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) Director Edward J. Ludwig sold 9,818 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.29, for a total transaction of $719,561.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,032,300.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

NYSE BSX traded down $0.67 on Monday, hitting $72.50. 9,460,687 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,600,527. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.82 and its 200 day moving average is $60.63. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $48.35 and a 52 week high of $74.39. The company has a market capitalization of $106.36 billion, a PE ratio of 61.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.78.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boston Scientific

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 5.8% in the first quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 201,277 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,856,000 after purchasing an additional 11,047 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at about $3,377,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 7,478 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 14.2% in the first quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 5,522 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highview Capital Management LLC DE grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 65.7% in the first quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 18,280 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 7,245 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.09.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Featured Articles

