Intrust Bank NA Raises Holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Intrust Bank NA boosted its position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,955 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $2,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in TotalEnergies by 139.0% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Motco grew its holdings in TotalEnergies by 216.2% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 13.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at TotalEnergies

In other TotalEnergies news, Director Se Totalenergies bought 196,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.86 per share, with a total value of $4,502,597.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 295,235 shares in the company, valued at $6,749,072.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TTE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their price objective on TotalEnergies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on TotalEnergies from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.75.

TotalEnergies Trading Down 0.1 %

TotalEnergies stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $74.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,499,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,695,556. TotalEnergies SE has a twelve month low of $54.94 and a twelve month high of $74.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.18.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.27). TotalEnergies had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 18.41%. The company had revenue of $54.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.97 earnings per share. Analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

TotalEnergies Profile

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

