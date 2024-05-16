Capital Wealth Planning LLC Has $2.59 Million Stock Position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 94.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 38,420 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,699 shares during the quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $2,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 53,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,578,000 after acquiring an additional 17,658 shares during the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc grew its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 219,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,117,000 after acquiring an additional 80,681 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 1,409.1% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 29,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after buying an additional 27,125 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. raised its holdings in TotalEnergies by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 65,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,438,000 after acquiring an additional 7,498 shares during the period. Finally, Certuity LLC lifted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 269.3% during the fourth quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 15,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 11,042 shares in the last quarter. 13.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on TotalEnergies from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.75.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Se Totalenergies acquired 196,964 shares of TotalEnergies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.86 per share, with a total value of $4,502,597.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 295,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,749,072.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

TotalEnergies Price Performance

NYSE:TTE traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $72.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,049,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,596,428. TotalEnergies SE has a one year low of $54.94 and a one year high of $74.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.70.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

