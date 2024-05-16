Ardor (ARDR) Price Down 2.3% Over Last Week

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. During the last week, Ardor has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar. One Ardor coin can currently be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000155 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ardor has a total market cap of $101.49 million and $8.28 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ardor alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.28 or 0.00052419 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00012330 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.11 or 0.00018517 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00012901 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00003380 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00009003 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001003 BTC.

Ardor Profile

ARDR uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ardor

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ardor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ardor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.