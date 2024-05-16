Capital Wealth Planning LLC Acquires 2,644 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 29.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,608 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares during the quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RIO. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,732 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,954,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 18.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 721,662 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $45,926,000 after purchasing an additional 111,623 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Rio Tinto Group by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,464,344 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $284,111,000 after purchasing an additional 118,706 shares during the period. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 88.2% during the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,221 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 3,852 shares in the last quarter. 19.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Rio Tinto Group Price Performance

NYSE:RIO traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $71.91. 4,279,756 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,913,624. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.91. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of $58.27 and a one year high of $75.09.

Rio Tinto Group Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $2.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Rio Tinto Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.77. This represents a yield of 6.6%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RIO. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group Profile

(Free Report)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.