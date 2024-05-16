Talen Energy (OTCMKTS:TLNE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.05 EPS

Talen Energy (OTCMKTS:TLNE – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.05, reports. The firm had revenue of $509.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.00 million.

Talen Energy Stock Up 4.1 %

TLNE stock traded up $4.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $109.01. 505,760 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,780. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.66. Talen Energy has a 12 month low of $44.50 and a 12 month high of $109.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TLNE. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Talen Energy in a research report on Friday, February 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. BWS Financial boosted their target price on Talen Energy from $96.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th.

Talen Energy Company Profile

Talen Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a power generation and infrastructure company in the United States. The company operates in two segments: PJM, and ERCOT and WECC. It produces and sells electricity, capacity, and ancillary services. The company also operates nuclear, fossil, solar, gas, and coal power plants, as well as engages in marketing activities.

