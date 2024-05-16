CashBackPro (CBP) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $436.81 Million

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. One CashBackPro token can currently be purchased for $4.84 or 0.00007403 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, CashBackPro has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar. CashBackPro has a market capitalization of $436.81 million and $325,772.41 worth of CashBackPro was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CashBackPro alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00010266 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00010984 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001408 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $65,390.62 or 0.99991708 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00012107 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000067 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000056 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57.59 or 0.00088056 BTC.

About CashBackPro

CBP is a token. It was first traded on October 20th, 2019. CashBackPro’s total supply is 90,227,267 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,225,650 tokens. CashBackPro’s official Twitter account is @cbp_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CashBackPro is cbp.finance.

Buying and Selling CashBackPro

According to CryptoCompare, “CashBackPro (CBP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. CashBackPro has a current supply of 90,227,267 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CashBackPro is 4.8700321 USD and is down -1.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $541,587.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cbp.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CashBackPro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CashBackPro should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CashBackPro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CashBackPro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CashBackPro and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.