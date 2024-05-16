3M (NYSE:MMM) Trading 3.6% Higher

Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) traded up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $104.99 and last traded at $104.85. 2,855,825 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 5,706,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at $101.24.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MMM shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on 3M from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of 3M from $126.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.55.

The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.13 and a 200 day moving average of $98.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.24, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.00.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.57% and a positive return on equity of 95.80%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that 3M will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -47.48%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter valued at $558,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of 3M by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,105 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in 3M by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the 3rd quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in 3M by 13.3% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 127,699 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,222,000 after buying an additional 14,947 shares in the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

