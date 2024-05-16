Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) Price Tops $0.11 on Exchanges

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 16th. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000165 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Alpha Finance Lab has a market cap of $107.81 million and $1.34 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Alpha Finance Lab has traded up 0% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Alpha Finance Lab alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000034 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00004041 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00009086 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Alpha Finance Lab

Alpha Finance Lab (CRYPTO:ALPHA) is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab. The official message board for Alpha Finance Lab is blog.alphafinance.io. The official website for Alpha Finance Lab is stellaxyz.io.

Buying and Selling Alpha Finance Lab

According to CryptoCompare, “Stella (ALPHA), formerly known as Alpha Venture DAO, is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform focused on cross-chain interoperability. It allows users and developers to operate on multiple blockchain networks. The platform’s native token, ALPHA, plays a crucial role in governance and functionality. Stella was created by blockchain and finance professionals, including Tascha Punyaneramitdee and Nipun Pitimanaaree. The ALPHA token is used for governance, enabling token holders to vote on proposals, and for staking, allowing them to earn transaction fees and enhance security.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpha Finance Lab should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alpha Finance Lab using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Alpha Finance Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alpha Finance Lab and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.