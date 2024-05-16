BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) Short Interest Update

BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 242,500 shares, an increase of 18.1% from the April 15th total of 205,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Mitchell B. Lewis sold 314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.09, for a total transaction of $37,394.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,624,026.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Mitchell B. Lewis sold 5,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.33, for a total value of $622,598.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,894,263.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mitchell B. Lewis sold 314 shares of BlueLinx stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.09, for a total value of $37,394.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,828 shares in the company, valued at $4,624,026.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,570 shares of company stock valued at $1,000,196. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlueLinx

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BXC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of BlueLinx by 305.8% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 564 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of BlueLinx during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in BlueLinx by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,410 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlueLinx during the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in BlueLinx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 90.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BXC. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of BlueLinx from $144.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. TheStreet downgraded BlueLinx from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on BlueLinx from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

BlueLinx Price Performance

NYSE BXC traded down $4.94 on Thursday, hitting $102.07. 70,190 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,801. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. BlueLinx has a 52 week low of $67.76 and a 52 week high of $132.67. The stock has a market cap of $884.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $116.45 and a 200-day moving average of $108.71.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $712.53 million during the quarter. BlueLinx had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 14.11%.

About BlueLinx

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and commercial building products in the United States. It distributes specialty products, including engineered wood, siding, millwork, outdoor living, specialty lumber and panels, and industrial products; and structural products, such as lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, as well as other wood products that are used for structural support in construction projects.

See Also

