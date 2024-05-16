The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Plans $2.25 Quarterly Dividend

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 16th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of 2.25 per share by the home improvement retailer on Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%.

Home Depot has increased its dividend payment by an average of 11.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 15 years. Home Depot has a payout ratio of 54.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Home Depot to earn $16.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $9.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.9%.

Home Depot stock traded down $5.94 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $342.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,099,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,388,245. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Home Depot has a 52-week low of $274.26 and a 52-week high of $396.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $356.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $345.75.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 1,452.22%. The firm had revenue of $36.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Home Depot will post 15.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,712,878.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at $39,712,878.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HD shares. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $411.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $355.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $374.96.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

