Israel Discount Bank of New York Has $601,000 Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Israel Discount Bank of New York decreased its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,532 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 453 shares during the period. Israel Discount Bank of New York’s holdings in NIKE were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Excalibur Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.9% in the third quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 5,148 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.0% in the third quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 5,045 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Financial increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.3% in the third quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 8,098 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 4.5% in the third quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cairn Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 4.2% in the third quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded down $0.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $93.83. 3,713,429 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,355,285. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.66 and a fifty-two week high of $128.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $141.62 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.37.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.41% and a net margin of 10.14%. The firm had revenue of $12.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. As a group, analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.53%.

NKE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Bank of America upgraded NIKE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on NIKE from $124.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on NIKE from $127.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.26.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

