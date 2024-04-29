Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) Releases Earnings Results

Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Friday. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter. Komatsu had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 10.41%.

OTCMKTS KMTUY traded up $0.39 on Monday, hitting $28.37. 102,752 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,509. The company has a market capitalization of $27.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.07. Komatsu has a 52-week low of $22.39 and a 52-week high of $31.03.

Komatsu Ltd. manufactures and sells construction, mining, and utility equipment; and forest and industrial machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Construction, Mining and Utility Equipment; Retail Finance; and Industrial Machinery and Others. It offers construction and mining equipment, including excavators, wheel loaders, and bulldozers, motor graders, dump truck, rope and hybrid shovels, electric wheel loaders, continuous miners, and jumbo drills; The company also provides forestry equipment, including harvesters, forwarders, feller bunchers, excavators, mini excavators, and forklifts; demolition, waste, and recycling equipment, such as mobile crushers, hydraulic excavators, wheel loaders, and mini shovels; material handling equipment; and tunnel-boring machines, pipe layers, towing tractors, and engines.

