Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) Releases Earnings Results

Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Friday. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter. Komatsu had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 10.41%.
Komatsu Stock Performance
OTCMKTS KMTUY traded up $0.39 on Monday, hitting $28.37. 102,752 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,509. The company has a market capitalization of $27.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.07. Komatsu has a 52-week low of $22.39 and a 52-week high of $31.03.
About Komatsu
