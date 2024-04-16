Insider Selling: Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) Director Sells 4,250 Shares of Stock

Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) Director Nancy Lee Gioia sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total transaction of $251,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,819.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Brady Stock Performance

BRC stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $58.80. The stock had a trading volume of 43,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,249. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.56. Brady Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.77 and a fifty-two week high of $63.02.

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $322.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.61 million. Brady had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Brady Co. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brady Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. Brady’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.54%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Brady from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Brady from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th.

Institutional Trading of Brady

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRC. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Brady in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Brady by 293.8% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Brady by 34.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Brady in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Brady by 27.1% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Brady Company Profile

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

