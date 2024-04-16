27,682 Shares in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Bought by Imprint Wealth LLC

Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 27,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in MP Materials by 120.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MP Materials by 2,335.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of MP Materials by 3,848.0% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of MP Materials by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of MP Materials by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on MP Materials from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on MP Materials from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on MP Materials from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on MP Materials from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded MP Materials from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.19.

Shares of MP traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.40. 1,012,350 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,641,826. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.01 and a beta of 2.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.47. MP Materials Corp. has a 12 month low of $12.68 and a 12 month high of $28.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 10.42 and a quick ratio of 9.54.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). MP Materials had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 9.59%. The company had revenue of $41.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.40 million. Research analysts forecast that MP Materials Corp. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

