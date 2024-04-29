VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VACNY) Short Interest Down 26.5% in April

VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VACNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decline of 26.5% from the March 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

VAT Group Price Performance

VACNY stock traded up $1.83 during trading on Monday, reaching $52.00. The company had a trading volume of 8,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,730. VAT Group has a 52 week low of $32.82 and a 52 week high of $55.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.72 and a 200 day moving average of $46.28.

VAT Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.3957 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th.

VAT Group Company Profile

VAT Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies vacuum valves, multi-valve units, vacuum modules, and edge-welded metal bellows in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the United States, Japan, Korea, Singapore, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Valves and Global Service.

