Talanx AG (OTCMKTS:TNXXF) Short Interest Update

Talanx AG (OTCMKTS:TNXXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,400 shares, a growth of 27.3% from the March 31st total of 27,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 354.0 days.
Talanx Stock Performance
Talanx stock remained flat at C$78.80 during trading hours on Monday. Talanx has a one year low of C$78.80 and a one year high of C$78.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$68.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$65.01.
Talanx Company Profile
