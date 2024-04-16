Invesco LLC Acquires Shares of 4,448 Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Invesco LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,448 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EW. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 108.6% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $89.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $53.69 billion, a PE ratio of 38.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.92. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $60.57 and a twelve month high of $96.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.64. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 23.35% and a return on equity of 23.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 14,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total value of $1,329,408.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 173,849 shares in the company, valued at $16,049,739.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.42, for a total transaction of $2,712,527.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,486 shares in the company, valued at $414,596.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 14,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total transaction of $1,329,408.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 173,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,049,739.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 194,004 shares of company stock valued at $17,166,254 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EW. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.73.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Edwards Lifesciences

About Edwards Lifesciences

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.