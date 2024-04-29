Toyota Tsusho Co. (OTCMKTS:TYHOF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Toyota Tsusho Co. (OTCMKTS:TYHOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 114,700 shares, a growth of 33.2% from the March 31st total of 86,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Toyota Tsusho Stock Up 3.0 %

TYHOF stock traded up $1.83 during trading on Monday, reaching $62.01. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 167. Toyota Tsusho has a twelve month low of $41.27 and a twelve month high of $62.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.71.

About Toyota Tsusho

Toyota Tsusho Corporation engages in the metals, parts and logistics, mobility, machinery, energy and project, chemicals and electronics, and food and consumer services businesses worldwide. It provides automotive steel sheets and non-ferrous metals; metal products; non-ferrous metal ingots, materials, and products; rare earth and metal resources; parts; logistics services; tire and wheel assembly services; and automotive interior and exterior parts and accessories, as well as operates technoparks and recycles waste metals and other materials.

