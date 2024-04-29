Toyota Tsusho Co. (OTCMKTS:TYHOF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Toyota Tsusho Co. (OTCMKTS:TYHOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 114,700 shares, a growth of 33.2% from the March 31st total of 86,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Toyota Tsusho Stock Up 3.0 %
TYHOF stock traded up $1.83 during trading on Monday, reaching $62.01. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 167. Toyota Tsusho has a twelve month low of $41.27 and a twelve month high of $62.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.71.
About Toyota Tsusho
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Toyota Tsusho
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- The 3 Hottest Insiders Buys This Month
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- What Bulls and Bears May Be Getting Wrong about SOFI Stock
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Microsoft Analysis: Trends, Predictions & Investment Insight
Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Tsusho Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Tsusho and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.