Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for April 29th (AAV, AB, ALV, AON, BAM, BBU.UN, BHC, BN, CARR, CHTR)

Posted by on Apr 29th, 2024

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, April 29th:

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) had its price target raised by Desjardins from C$13.00 to C$13.50. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) had its price target reduced by TD Cowen from $40.00 to $39.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $126.00 to $128.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

AON (NYSE:AON) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $300.00 to $289.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $50.00 to $53.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Brookfield Business Partners (TSE:BBU.UN) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$33.00 to C$32.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $7.00 to $9.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $53.00 to $51.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) had its price target boosted by TD Cowen from $66.00 to $70.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $290.00 to $260.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$19.00 to C$20.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) had its target price reduced by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$146.00 to C$144.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) had its price target boosted by TD Cowen from $58.00 to $70.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$49.00 to C$50.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$8.00 to C$10.00.

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$11.75 to C$12.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$7.00 to C$6.75. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $165.00 to $192.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

goeasy (TSE:GSY) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$195.00 to C$201.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) had its price target raised by DA Davidson from $52.00 to $59.00. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$229.00 to C$236.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) had its price target increased by Desjardins from C$148.00 to C$157.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $91.00 to $85.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from $80.00 to $81.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Sprott (TSE:SII) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$54.00 to C$59.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) had its target price increased by BTIG Research from $68.00 to $70.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) had its target price cut by TD Cowen from $178.00 to $176.00. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TFI International (TSE:TFII) had its target price cut by CIBC from C$175.00 to C$172.00. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TFI International (TSE:TFII) had its target price reduced by Desjardins from C$216.00 to C$208.00. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TFI International (TSE:TFII) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from C$235.00 to C$230.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) had its target price boosted by TD Cowen from $245.00 to $250.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from C$11.00 to C$10.00.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) had its target price increased by TD Cowen from $220.00 to $235.00. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TMX Group (TSE:X) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$36.00 to C$38.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) had its target price cut by TD Securities from C$34.00 to C$33.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

