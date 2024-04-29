Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for April 29th (AAV, AB, ALV, AON, BAM, BBU.UN, BHC, BN, CARR, CHTR)

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, April 29th:

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) had its price target raised by Desjardins from C$13.00 to C$13.50. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) had its price target reduced by TD Cowen from $40.00 to $39.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV)

had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $126.00 to $128.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

AON (NYSE:AON) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $300.00 to $289.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $50.00 to $53.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Brookfield Business Partners (TSE:BBU.UN) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$33.00 to C$32.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $7.00 to $9.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $53.00 to $51.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) had its price target boosted by TD Cowen from $66.00 to $70.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $290.00 to $260.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$19.00 to C$20.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) had its target price reduced by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$146.00 to C$144.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) had its price target boosted by TD Cowen from $58.00 to $70.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$49.00 to C$50.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$8.00 to C$10.00.

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$11.75 to C$12.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$7.00 to C$6.75. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $165.00 to $192.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

goeasy (TSE:GSY) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$195.00 to C$201.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) had its price target raised by DA Davidson from $52.00 to $59.00. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$229.00 to C$236.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) had its price target increased by Desjardins from C$148.00 to C$157.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $91.00 to $85.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from $80.00 to $81.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Sprott (TSE:SII) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$54.00 to C$59.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) had its target price increased by BTIG Research from $68.00 to $70.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) had its target price cut by TD Cowen from $178.00 to $176.00. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TFI International (TSE:TFII) had its target price cut by CIBC from C$175.00 to C$172.00. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TFI International (TSE:TFII) had its target price reduced by Desjardins from C$216.00 to C$208.00. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TFI International (TSE:TFII) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from C$235.00 to C$230.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) had its target price boosted by TD Cowen from $245.00 to $250.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from C$11.00 to C$10.00.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) had its target price increased by TD Cowen from $220.00 to $235.00. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TMX Group (TSE:X) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$36.00 to C$38.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) had its target price cut by TD Securities from C$34.00 to C$33.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

