Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 382,900 shares, an increase of 40.5% from the March 31st total of 272,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 153.2 days.

Tsingtao Brewery Trading Up 5.8 %

OTCMKTS TSGTF traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,976. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.65 and a 200 day moving average of $6.63. Tsingtao Brewery has a twelve month low of $5.37 and a twelve month high of $10.71.

Tsingtao Brewery Company Profile

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of beer products worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Shandong Region; South China Region; North China Region; East China Region; Southeast China Region; Hong Kong, Macau and Other Overseas Region; and Finance Company.

