Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 382,900 shares, an increase of 40.5% from the March 31st total of 272,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 153.2 days.
Tsingtao Brewery Trading Up 5.8 %
OTCMKTS TSGTF traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,976. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.65 and a 200 day moving average of $6.63. Tsingtao Brewery has a twelve month low of $5.37 and a twelve month high of $10.71.
Tsingtao Brewery Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Tsingtao Brewery
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- The 3 Hottest Insiders Buys This Month
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- What Bulls and Bears May Be Getting Wrong about SOFI Stock
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Microsoft Analysis: Trends, Predictions & Investment Insight
Receive News & Ratings for Tsingtao Brewery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tsingtao Brewery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.