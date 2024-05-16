Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) PT Lowered to $2.50 at HC Wainwright

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ – Free Report) had its price objective cut by HC Wainwright from $3.00 to $2.50 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Intrusion’s FY2025 earnings at ($0.94) EPS.
Intrusion Price Performance
NASDAQ:INTZ traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,768. Intrusion has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $34.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.71 and its 200-day moving average is $4.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 0.59.
Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.39) by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($4.40) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Intrusion will post -2.68 EPS for the current year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Intrusion Company Profile
Intrusion Inc, a cybersecurity company in the United States. The company offers its customers access to threat intelligence database, which contains the historical data, known associations, and reputational behavior of Internet Protocol addresses. It offers INTRUSION Shield, a zero trust reputation-based Software as a Service solution that inspects and kills dangerous network connections.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Intrusion
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- The Real Reason Michael Burry is Buying Physical Gold
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Investing in 5G Stocks: Still an Opportunity
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Cisco Systems Rebound is On: Double-Digit Upside to Come
Receive News & Ratings for Intrusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intrusion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.