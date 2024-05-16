Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) PT Lowered to $2.50 at HC Wainwright

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ – Free Report) had its price objective cut by HC Wainwright from $3.00 to $2.50 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Intrusion’s FY2025 earnings at ($0.94) EPS.

NASDAQ:INTZ traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,768. Intrusion has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $34.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.71 and its 200-day moving average is $4.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 0.59.

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.39) by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($4.40) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Intrusion will post -2.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Anthony Scott purchased 585,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.70 per share, for a total transaction of $995,771.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 638,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,077.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 12.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intrusion Inc, a cybersecurity company in the United States. The company offers its customers access to threat intelligence database, which contains the historical data, known associations, and reputational behavior of Internet Protocol addresses. It offers INTRUSION Shield, a zero trust reputation-based Software as a Service solution that inspects and kills dangerous network connections.

