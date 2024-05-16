LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Price Target Raised to $1.25 at Craig Hallum

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Free Report) had its price target raised by Craig Hallum from $1.00 to $1.25 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of LivePerson in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Roth Capital downgraded LivePerson from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays lowered their price objective on LivePerson from $3.50 to $1.50 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com raised LivePerson from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on LivePerson from $2.00 to $0.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $1.38.

LPSN stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.72. The company had a trading volume of 3,978,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,118,377. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.78 and a 200 day moving average of $2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. LivePerson has a 12 month low of $0.45 and a 12 month high of $6.41. The company has a market capitalization of $63.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.61.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $95.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.54 million. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 56.82% and a negative net margin of 31.27%. On average, equities analysts predict that LivePerson will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other LivePerson news, Director William Wesemann acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 374,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $374,835. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director William Wesemann acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 374,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $374,835. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alex Kroman sold 65,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.51, for a total value of $33,572.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 120,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,223.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,662 shares of company stock worth $40,411. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in LivePerson by 12.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 93,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 10,027 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LivePerson by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 175,559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 66,215 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in LivePerson by 77.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,737,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,758,000 after acquiring an additional 755,945 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in LivePerson by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 59,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 29,957 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in LivePerson by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 237,258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 5,151 shares in the last quarter. 79.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LivePerson, Inc engages in conversational artificial intelligence. It enables brands to leverage the Conversational Cloud's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies. The company offers the Conversational Cloud, an enterprise-class digital customer conversation platform, which enables businesses and consumers to connect through conversational channels, such as voice, in-app, and mobile messaging.

