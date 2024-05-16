Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD) Earns “Hold” Rating from Truist Financial

Truist Financial reiterated their hold rating on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut Pediatrix Medical Group from a c rating to a d rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.38.

Get Pediatrix Medical Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MD

Pediatrix Medical Group Trading Down 5.0 %

Pediatrix Medical Group stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.79. 1,027,402 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 716,849. Pediatrix Medical Group has a 52 week low of $7.70 and a 52 week high of $15.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $655.53 million, a PE ratio of -9.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.27.

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $496.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.30 million. Pediatrix Medical Group had a negative net margin of 3.53% and a positive return on equity of 10.31%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pediatrix Medical Group will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Pediatrix Medical Group

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pediatrix Medical Group by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 52,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 219,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Performa Ltd US LLC boosted its stake in Pediatrix Medical Group by 130.8% in the 4th quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. 97.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pediatrix Medical Group

(Get Free Report)

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pediatrix Medical Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pediatrix Medical Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.