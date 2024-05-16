VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI) Given New $16.00 Price Target at Lake Street Capital

VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Lake Street Capital from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Roth Mkm reissued a buy rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of VirTra in a research note on Wednesday.

Get VirTra alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on VTSI

VirTra Trading Down 9.1 %

VirTra stock traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.46. The stock had a trading volume of 617,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,772. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.40. VirTra has a one year low of $4.20 and a one year high of $17.68. The stock has a market cap of $116.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.07). VirTra had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The business had revenue of $8.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that VirTra will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of VirTra

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in VirTra during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VirTra during the third quarter worth $103,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in VirTra during the fourth quarter worth $104,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in VirTra during the fourth quarter worth $167,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in VirTra by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 3,841 shares during the period. 14.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VirTra Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

VirTra, Inc provides use of force training and firearms training simulators for the law enforcement, military, and commercial markets worldwide. Its patented technologies, software, and scenarios provide intense training for de-escalation, judgmental use-of-force, marksmanship, and related training that mimics real-world situations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VirTra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VirTra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.