Titanium Transportation Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TTNMF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Titanium Transportation Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TTNMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, an increase of 37.5% from the March 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Titanium Transportation Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TTNMF remained flat at $1.60 during trading on Monday. Titanium Transportation Group has a twelve month low of $1.53 and a twelve month high of $2.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.72.

Get Titanium Transportation Group alerts:

About Titanium Transportation Group

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Titanium Transportation Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-based transportation and logistics company in North America. It operates in two segments, Truck Transportation and Logistics. The Truck Transportation segment provides pickup and delivery of general merchandise by long-haul, dedicated, and local trucking services through various trailer types, including dry vans, flatbeds, step-decks, heavy axle trailers, and other specialty equipment.

Receive News & Ratings for Titanium Transportation Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titanium Transportation Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.