Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) Price Target Cut to $3.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Craig Hallum from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Pixelworks from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Pixelworks from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Mkm cut their target price on Pixelworks from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

PXLW traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,750,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,468,004. Pixelworks has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $3.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a current ratio of 5.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.20 and a 200 day moving average of $1.81. The company has a market cap of $71.09 million, a P/E ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.82.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pixelworks by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 262,109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 12,955 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Pixelworks by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 80,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 14,610 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Pixelworks in the first quarter worth about $39,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Pixelworks in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pixelworks during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 21.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pixelworks, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets semiconductor and software solutions for mobile, home and enterprise, and cinema markets in the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, Korea, and Europe. The company offers imageprocessor integrated circuits, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing within high-end display systems; visual processor integrated circuits that works with a mobile application processor; and transcoder integrated circuits which includes software that control the operations and signal processing for converting multiple bitrates, resolutions and codecs to provide bandwidth efficient video transmissions based on industry standard protocols.

