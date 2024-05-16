OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) Price Target Raised to $16.00 at JMP Securities

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by JMP Securities from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

OPRX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of OptimizeRx in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of OptimizeRx in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $16.00.

OptimizeRx Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of OPRX stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.85. 250,804 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,660. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.30. OptimizeRx has a 12-month low of $6.92 and a 12-month high of $16.65. The stock has a market cap of $233.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.04 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.16). OptimizeRx had a negative net margin of 24.56% and a negative return on equity of 7.72%. The business had revenue of $19.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that OptimizeRx will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 215.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of OptimizeRx during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new stake in OptimizeRx in the 4th quarter worth $77,000. L2 Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in OptimizeRx in the 3rd quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in OptimizeRx by 407.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 5,432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

OptimizeRx Corporation, a digital health technology company, provides various solutions to life sciences organizations, healthcare providers (HCPs), and patients. Its products and applications include Evidence-Based Physician Engagement solution to assist HCPs in identifying patients who may be qualified for specific therapies, raise awareness of patient access pathways, and identify early indicators of non-adherence among patient populations; and Point of Care Banner messaging solution to deliver a variety of awareness and messaging within the clinical workflow.

