ARGA Investment Management LP Sells 46,238 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

ARGA Investment Management LP cut its position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,038,013 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 46,238 shares during the quarter. Tapestry accounts for about 1.3% of ARGA Investment Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. ARGA Investment Management LP owned about 0.45% of Tapestry worth $38,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Tapestry by 5.7% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,463 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 109,837 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 18,348 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Tapestry by 35.1% during the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Tapestry by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 6,110 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tapestry Stock Performance

Shares of TPR stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $42.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,568,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,830,158. The company has a current ratio of 6.59, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.17 and a 200 day moving average of $39.10. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.99 and a 12-month high of $48.80. The stock has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.61.

Tapestry Announces Dividend

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. Tapestry had a return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 37.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised Tapestry from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Tapestry from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Tapestry from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.31.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

