ARGA Investment Management LP Has $37.38 Million Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

ARGA Investment Management LP lessened its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 0.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 852,349 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 259 shares during the period. Comcast makes up about 1.3% of ARGA Investment Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. ARGA Investment Management LP’s holdings in Comcast were worth $37,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 94.1% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 623 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 299.1% in the 4th quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 634,727 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 475,675 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Comcast from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.33.

Comcast Stock Up 0.3 %

CMCSA stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $39.37. 15,316,337 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,887,645. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $36.43 and a twelve month high of $47.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.74 and its 200 day moving average is $42.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $154.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 12.64%. The company had revenue of $30.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.