Netflix’s (NFLX) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $655.00 price objective on the Internet television network’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Netflix from $610.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Redburn Atlantic increased their target price on Netflix from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $725.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $585.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Netflix currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $629.82.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $3.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $610.52. 3,043,814 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,318,880. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $603.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $539.39. The company has a market cap of $263.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.48, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.23. Netflix has a 52-week low of $329.61 and a 52-week high of $639.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.77. Netflix had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Netflix will post 18.3 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $3,492,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,854,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,821 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $3,492,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,854,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 3,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $2,203,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,039 shares of company stock valued at $46,401,083. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Netflix

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 80.0% during the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 112.0% during the first quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 53 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 933.3% in the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

