BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Skylands Capital LLC

Skylands Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 19.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,525 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its position in BlackRock by 208.3% in the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 37 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 96.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 49 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

In other BlackRock news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $785.11, for a total value of $353,299.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,975 shares in the company, valued at $4,691,032.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $793.86, for a total transaction of $2,460,966.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 8,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,849,424.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $785.11, for a total transaction of $353,299.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,691,032.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,511 shares of company stock worth $66,778,367. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLK traded down $1.95 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $760.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 222,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,882. The company has a 50 day moving average of $802.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $761.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $113.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.37. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $596.18 and a 1-year high of $845.00.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $9.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.42 by $0.39. BlackRock had a net margin of 32.26% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BLK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $742.00 to $767.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on BlackRock from $1,013.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $930.00 target price (up from $918.00) on shares of BlackRock in a report on Friday, April 5th. UBS Group lifted their price target on BlackRock from $818.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $819.00 to $938.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $845.42.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

