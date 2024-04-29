3SBio Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRSBF) Short Interest Down 17.3% in April

3SBio Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRSBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 315,600 shares, a decrease of 17.3% from the March 31st total of 381,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
3SBio Price Performance
Shares of TRSBF remained flat at $0.80 during trading hours on Monday. 3SBio has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.80.
About 3SBio
