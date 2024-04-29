u-blox Holding AG (OTCMKTS:UBLXF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

u-blox Holding AG (OTCMKTS:UBLXF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, a decrease of 20.4% from the March 31st total of 20,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 164.0 days.
u-blox Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:UBLXF remained flat at $95.16 during trading on Monday. u-blox has a 1-year low of $80.53 and a 1-year high of $131.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $96.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.07.
About u-blox
