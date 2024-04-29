u-blox Holding AG (OTCMKTS:UBLXF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

u-blox Holding AG (OTCMKTS:UBLXF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, a decrease of 20.4% from the March 31st total of 20,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 164.0 days.

u-blox Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:UBLXF remained flat at $95.16 during trading on Monday. u-blox has a 1-year low of $80.53 and a 1-year high of $131.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $96.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.07.

Get u-blox alerts:

About u-blox

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

u-blox Holding AG develops, manufactures, and markets products and services supporting GPS/GNSS satellite positioning systems for the automotive, industrial, and consumer markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Positioning and Wireless Products, and Wireless Services.

Receive News & Ratings for u-blox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for u-blox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.