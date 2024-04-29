Skylands Capital LLC Has $8.53 Million Position in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Skylands Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,125 shares during the quarter. EnerSys accounts for about 1.3% of Skylands Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Skylands Capital LLC owned 0.21% of EnerSys worth $8,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EnerSys in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of EnerSys by 189.6% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of EnerSys by 1,386.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in EnerSys during the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in EnerSys by 36.0% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ENS traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $91.65. 148,401 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 223,244. EnerSys has a 52 week low of $79.90 and a 52 week high of $113.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.74. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

EnerSys ( NYSE:ENS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.01. EnerSys had a return on equity of 20.09% and a net margin of 7.49%. The business had revenue of $861.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that EnerSys will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. EnerSys’s payout ratio is presently 13.62%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ENS shares. StockNews.com raised EnerSys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of EnerSys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th.

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

