Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Bought by Skylands Capital LLC

Skylands Capital LLC raised its holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 81,450 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the quarter. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $2,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sourcerock Group LLC boosted its stake in Halliburton by 237.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 1,677,194 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $67,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,406 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,539,062 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $91,787,000 after buying an additional 859,440 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 1,507.6% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 852,357 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $34,520,000 after buying an additional 799,337 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,339,859 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $94,766,000 after acquiring an additional 575,933 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Halliburton by 271.0% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 768,057 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $27,781,000 after acquiring an additional 561,020 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Price Performance

Shares of Halliburton stock traded up $0.18 on Monday, reaching $38.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,058,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,053,549. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $27.84 and a 52-week high of $43.85. The company has a market capitalization of $34.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.33.

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 30.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Analysts expect that Halliburton will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

HAL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.82.

In other Halliburton news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $176,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,762.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 377,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $13,308,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,793,229.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $176,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,762.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

