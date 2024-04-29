Skylands Capital LLC Raises Position in Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO)

Skylands Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,254,213 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 309,543 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC owned 7.32% of Cytosorbents worth $3,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cytosorbents by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 1,308,747 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 51,699 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Cytosorbents during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cytosorbents by 84.0% during the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 36,358 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 16,598 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Cytosorbents alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CTSO. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cytosorbents in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.00 price target on shares of Cytosorbents in a research report on Friday, March 15th.

Cytosorbents Trading Down 0.4 %

CTSO stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.82. 37,441 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,977. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.31 million, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.16. Cytosorbents Co. has a 12-month low of $0.78 and a 12-month high of $4.29.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The medical research company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. Cytosorbents had a negative return on equity of 120.24% and a negative net margin of 78.43%. The business had revenue of $8.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cytosorbents Co. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cytosorbents Profile

(Free Report)

Cytosorbents Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology in the United States, Germany, and internationally. Its flagship product is CytoSorb, an extracorporeal cytokine adsorber for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications, prevention, and treatment of perioperative complications, and maintaining or enhancing the quality of solid organs harvested from donors for organ transplant; and offers VetResQ, a device for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, pancreatitis, and other critical illnesses in animals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cytosorbents Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytosorbents and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.