Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Shares Sold by Skylands Capital LLC

Skylands Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Free Report) by 18.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,200 shares during the quarter. Skylands Capital LLC owned 0.11% of Minerals Technologies worth $2,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MTX. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 6.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,737,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,159,000 after buying an additional 104,982 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,241,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,999,000 after acquiring an additional 17,742 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 644,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,928,000 after acquiring an additional 3,135 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 458,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,126,000 after purchasing an additional 22,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 251,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,749,000 after purchasing an additional 99,267 shares during the period. 97.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Minerals Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MTX traded up $2.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $75.82. The stock had a trading volume of 76,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,566. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.71. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.61 and a 1-year high of $78.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95 and a beta of 1.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Minerals Technologies

Minerals Technologies ( NYSE:MTX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $534.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.55 million. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Minerals Technologies news, SVP Jonathan J. Hastings sold 12,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.48, for a total value of $923,664.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,850,055.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Minerals Technologies news, SVP Jonathan J. Hastings sold 12,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.48, for a total transaction of $923,664.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 53,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,850,055.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dj Monagle III sold 1,180 shares of Minerals Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $87,461.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 81,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,006,017.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn raised Minerals Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Minerals Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.50.

About Minerals Technologies

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various mineral, mineral-based, and related systems and services. The company operates through two segments, Consumer & Specialties, and Engineered Solutions segments. The Consumer & Specialties segment offers household and personal care products, such as pet litter, personal care, fabric care, edible oil and other fluid purification, animal health, and agricultural products; and specialty additives products, including precipitated calcium carbonate and ground calcium carbonate products that are used in the paper, paperboard, and fiber based packaging industries, as well as automotive, construction, and table and food applications.

