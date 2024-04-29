Skylands Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Skylands Capital LLC reduced its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,775 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for approximately 1.2% of Skylands Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $7,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GLD. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,660,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $799,007,000 after acquiring an additional 591,368 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,451,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $599,794,000 after purchasing an additional 137,604 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 19,989.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,437,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $465,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424,904 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,637,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $276,956,000 after purchasing an additional 9,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Euclidean Capital LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 91.4% during the third quarter. Euclidean Capital LLC now owns 1,062,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $182,166,000 after purchasing an additional 507,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $216.44. The stock had a trading volume of 4,418,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,885,993. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $204.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.69. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $168.30 and a 1 year high of $225.09.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

