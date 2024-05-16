QRG Capital Management Inc. Purchases 104 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,759 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 104 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HSY. Wealth Alliance raised its position in shares of Hershey by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter worth $153,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its stake in Hershey by 1,263.3% in the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 15,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after buying an additional 13,997 shares during the period. Reliant Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Hershey during the fourth quarter worth about $4,173,000. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its position in shares of Hershey by 78,757.1% during the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 5,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 5,513 shares during the period. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hershey Stock Down 1.7 %

Hershey stock opened at $205.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $178.82 and a 1-year high of $270.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.38. The company has a market cap of $41.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.33.

Hershey Announces Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.33. Hershey had a return on equity of 50.15% and a net margin of 18.13%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.96 EPS. Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $1.37 dividend. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.31%.

Insider Transactions at Hershey

In related news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.83, for a total value of $278,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,196,824.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HSY. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Hershey from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Hershey from $200.00 to $179.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Hershey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Hershey from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.06.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

