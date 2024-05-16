QRG Capital Management Inc. Buys 300 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,285 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in ANSYS by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,523 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Balentine LLC lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,067 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 311 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $329.88 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $334.15 and a 200-day moving average of $325.08. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $258.01 and a 12 month high of $364.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.80 billion, a PE ratio of 66.24, a PEG ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.16.

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.54). ANSYS had a net margin of 19.51% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $466.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.08, for a total value of $51,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,001.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ANSS shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on ANSYS from $314.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of ANSYS from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $320.00.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

